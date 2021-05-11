Ben&Ben to stage virtual concert on Kumu Live Events

MANILA – OPM band Ben&Ben is set to stage another virtual concert on May 22.

The show, which will start streaming at 7 p.m., will be mounted by ABS-CBN’s music channel MYX in partnership with Kumu Live Events.

Ben&Ben will be the first-ever act to grace the Kumu Live Events virtual stage.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is expected to serenade fans with hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

Tickets for the virtual event are now available for purchase on Kumu, with prices at P499 and P999 for general admission and VIP tickets, respectively.

A general admission ticket allows a holder access to the main show's livestream.

On the other hand, VIP ticket owners will enjoy the additional perk of joining the virtual meet-and-greet with the pop rock band after the show.

