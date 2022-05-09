Richard Gomez paces race for Leyte House seat

Wife Lucy eyes Ormoc mayoralty

MANILA – Outgoing Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez is poised to take over the House of Representatives seat once occupied by his wife, Lucy Torres, in Leyte.

With 97% of elections returns having been transmitted, Gomez has established a robust margin over Goyo Larrazabal in the race for Leyte's fourth district.

In the partial, unofficial count, Gomez received 142,790 votes while Larrazabal tallied 113,252 votes from 1,987 clustered precincts.

Gomez won the 2016 and 2019 mayoralty races in Ormoc, while Torres has exhausted her three terms as congresswoman.

Meanwhile, Torres is to switch spots with her husband.

The former actress has 71,414 votes while behind her is Ondo Codilla with 41,741, as of 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.