BTS stuns in new photo for upcoming single 'Butter'

Members of BTS gave fans another taste of their upcoming single "Butter" with the release of their first group photo.

The snapshot, captioned by Big Hit Music as "Group Teaser Photo 1," showed the Bangtan Boys looking dapper in stylish multicolored suits.

The take also flaunted the septet's new slick hairstyles.

J-Hope's blond hair, Jungkook's tied purple do, and Jimin's cotton candy highlights, in particular, made a buzz on the internet.

"Butter," which follows the global hit "Dynamite" as the group's second English-language single, is slated to drop on May 21.

According to the record label, the upcoming single will be a dance-pop track "brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS" and will "melt the heart of ARMYs."

Prior to the group snapshot, Big Hit Music shared a cryptic poster highlighting seven objects, followed by concept videos featuring each BTS member with a corresponding item.

The individual clips were released in batches, kicking off with a footage of RM and Jungkook sauntering and goofing off in their frames to the instrumental version of "2020" by IamDayLight.

Jin and Suga's teasers, which had the tune of "No Such Thing As Bad Press" by Bunker Buster playing in the background, followed.

Lastly, the entertainment titan posted takes of Jimin, J-Hope, and V, dancing to a steady beat on loop.

In contrast to the bright yellow logo of "Butter," the concept clips were shot in a setting with darkly hued neon lighting, with the BTS members sporting black ensembles.

Big Hit Music is scheduled to tease more content, in the days leading up to the debut of "Butter."

