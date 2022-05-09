Why Ellen Adarna removed her breast implants

MANILA — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed Sunday that she has removed her breast implants after long experiencing back pain and fatigue.
Through Instagram Stories, Adarna shared a photo of the silicone shells that had been removed from her breasts, saying she had been suffering from “breast implant illness.”
The term has been used for a range of symptoms after undergoing breast augmentation with implants.
In Adarna’s case, her implants had affected her breathing.
“Goodbye breast implant illness. I can now breathe properly. Goodbye chronic back pain, fatigue, and brain fog,” she wrote.
“It was fun while it lasted… The end,” Adarna added.
Adarna posted a separate clip of a cake gifted to her by her husband, actor Derek Ramsay. It had the humorous greeting, written in icing: “I miss your old boobs.”
Adarna first admitted getting breast implants in 2014, when she told ABS-CBN News, candidly, that, “My boobs are fake.”