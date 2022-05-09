Why Ellen Adarna removed her breast implants

Ellen Adarna has removed her breast implants, she revealed on Sunday. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

MANILA — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed Sunday that she has removed her breast implants after long experiencing back pain and fatigue.

Through Instagram Stories, Adarna shared a photo of the silicone shells that had been removed from her breasts, saying she had been suffering from “breast implant illness.”

The term has been used for a range of symptoms after undergoing breast augmentation with implants.

In Adarna’s case, her implants had affected her breathing.

“Goodbye breast implant illness. I can now breathe properly. Goodbye chronic back pain, fatigue, and brain fog,” she wrote.

“It was fun while it lasted… The end,” Adarna added.

Adarna posted a separate clip of a cake gifted to her by her husband, actor Derek Ramsay. It had the humorous greeting, written in icing: “I miss your old boobs.”

Adarna first admitted getting breast implants in 2014, when she told ABS-CBN News, candidly, that, “My boobs are fake.”