'She's the glue that holds us together': Toni celebrates mom Pinty on Mother's Day

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga interviewed her mother Pinty for her Mother’s Day vlog entry, which she uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

In the video, Toni asked her mom about the biggest lesson she learned from her own mother that she applied while raising her and her sister Alex.

“Nakuha ko sa mother ko yung mahilig maglinis and mag-ayos sa bahay without forcing the kids. Kaya kayo, hindi ko naman kayo tinuruan pero nagulat ako kasi marunong kayo maghugas ng pinggan, marunong sila maglaba,” she said.

Proud of how her daughters grew up, Pinty added: “Every time nasa office ako, kapag nawalan kami ng maid, marunong sila. Elementary kayo noon. Ang mother ko, very resourceful, madiskarte. Siguro ganun ang mga babae, mas madiskarte siguro tayo kasi tayo lahat yung umiintindi sa bahay.”

Pinty, however, noted that it is Alex who has inherited the trait of being more resourceful between her two children.

“Kasi [itong si Alex], linis ito ng linis. Galing ng taping, 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. [makakauwi], kapag may nakitang may mga konting [dumi], nagva-vacuum ng madaling araw. Kahit may bisita yung ganun,” she said.

Nonetheless, the Gonzaga matriarch mentioned that it is her daughter Toni who took after her when it comes to handling money and managing finances.

Towards the latter part of the video, Toni made her mother teary-eyed when she described her as a parent.

“The best trait ng mommy ko for me is number one, selfless. Never niyang inisip yung sarili niya. Lagi niyang iniisip yung ibang tao, mga church mate, mga pastor, mga ka-choir members, constituent ng daddy, mga kapatid niya,” Toni began.

“[Number two and three best trait ni mommy ay she is the] strongest and most forgiving. Yung mommy ko, may gawin ka sa kanya today, maya-maya nakalimutan na niya yun,” she added.

Last but not the least, Toni paid tribute to her mother saying she is the reason why we are strong as a family.

“She is the glue that holds us together,” she said.

Watch Toni's full Mother's Day vlog below.