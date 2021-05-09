Home  >  Entertainment

Christian Bables as Mike Hanopol wins Week 10 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2021 09:53 PM

MANILA - Actor Christian Bables was named the tenth weekly winner on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Bables' transformation as Filipino rock icon Mike Hanopol on Sunday earned praises from the judges and her fellow contestants.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bables took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).
 

Read More:  Christian Bables   Mike Hanopol   YFSF   Your Face Sounds Familiar  