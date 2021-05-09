Christian Bables as Mike Hanopol wins Week 10 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA - Actor Christian Bables was named the tenth weekly winner on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Bables' transformation as Filipino rock icon Mike Hanopol on Sunday earned praises from the judges and her fellow contestants.

Bables took home P50,000 and a trophy.

KaFamiliars! KaFace at KaSound ba ni Chrisitan Bables si Mike Hanopol? Comment and tweet now your reactions using the official hashtag - #YFSFInaAbangan



WATCH HERE:https://t.co/jn8AIF5Cszhttps://t.co/jn8AIF5Csz pic.twitter.com/lbkU1dRWO8 — FaceSoundsFamiliarPH (@YourFacePH) May 9, 2021

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

