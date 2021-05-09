Celebrities pay tribute to their moms, wives on Mother's Day

MANILA – Several local celebrities took to Instagram to greet their moms or wives a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Anne Curtis posted a touching video of her with her mom Carmen and her daughter Dahlia as she marked the occasion.

Addressing her mother, she wrote: “Thank you for teaching and guiding me, yet giving me space to learn in my own unique journey of motherhood.”

Like Curtis, Solenn Heussaff also shared a picture of herself with her mom and daughter.

“Happy Mother's day to all the amazing women out there! Now I know being a mom isnt always easy but it is always the best,” she said in the caption.

Bea Alonzo, meantime, paid tribute to her mom saying she makes everything more beautiful and extra special.

Charlie Dizon also greeted all those who stood as her mother growing up.

“Happy Mother's day to all these wonderful moms in my life! Thank you for all your love and care for the whole family. I am who I am today because of all of you and Daddy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dingdong Dantes kept it simple in greeting his wife Marian Rivera.

“To our home’s Super Ma’am... We love you! Dong, Z & Six,” he wrote.

Xian Lim also greeted his mom and grandmother, saying he would not have become the person he is today if not for them.

“Happy Mothers day @mommymaryanne and to my lola. A never ending pasasalamat sa lahat ng moms out there! Thank you for bringing us sa mundong ito. Thank you for the love and the sacrifices you all made to stir us in the right direction,” he said.

