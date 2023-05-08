'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' introduces new duets format

A new format of the singing competition 'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' will be giving former contestants another chance but in pairs. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — A new format of the singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" will be giving former contestants another chance but in pairs.

In "Tawag Ng Tanghalan Duets," two former contestants will be joining the competition as a duo. The first 10 pairs were introduced in the Monday episode of "It's Showtime."

An envelope containing the names of the pairs will be picked and they will have the chance to choose their competitor. The daily winner will move on to the weekly finals.

Ryan Sabacco and Randolph Bundoc of season 6 impressed the judges on Monday with their version of "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls.

"You both had very good registers, very clean voices , and you two sounded good together. Randolph, very steady 'yung melody mo, solid ang na-provide mo na pundasyon," Nyoy Volante said.

"Ryan, ang ganda ng pinili mo na mga second voice, mga notes na pinili mo. Wala kasi talagang second voice 'to, di ba? What you did was very, very good. It was a very good combination," he added.

"I like it, I appreciate the effort you put into it because it's a solo number na ginawa niyong duet na naglagay kayo ng bosesan and you delivered, nagsuportahan naman kayo. That was good," Louie Ocampo said.

Sabacco and Bundoc got an average score of 91 percent, beating Florinda Baconguis and Jeremy Miranda with 87.3 percent.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

