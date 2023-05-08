Chirstopher de Leon admits he once 'lost everything'

MANILA – Christopher de Leon admitted he was once blinded by fame and that sent him to the end of his rope.

In an interview with Korina Sanchez, de Leon shared that this happened during the peak of his career when he was younger, to the point that film producers shied away from him.

“Nobody wanted to get me because I was a pain in the neck. Kasi there was a time, 'yung producer ko na ang nanggigising sa akin sa room ko. ‘Wake up, may trabaho tayo!’ So I became a headache. They shied away from me,” he said.

De Leon he was really obnoxious and rowdy at that time and that lasted for five to seven years.

“I lost everything. Nasangla na 'yung bahay, nabangga na 'yung mga kotse ko. I had zero balance in the bank. Umabot na ako doon,” he said.

When he realized what was happening, the veteran actor decided to change his ways.

Asked what his inspiration was in his recovery, he said: “Mga anak ko, aside from a lot of things. Kailangan mo mag-survive eh. You have a family. Mare-realize mo that you are fortunate to have all of this and you’re just throwing it away. Hindi puwede. Hindi tama.”

Apart from this challenging phase of his life, de Leon also faced multiple ordeals when one of his children and his wife Sandy Andolong got sick.

“[My son] was in the States then. He was rushed to [the hospital]. Nung nakita namin, he was at the ICU with all the tubes. He was unconscious. Sa mga pictures nakikita namin, ‘Pumapayat ka yata!’ ‘Diet lang ako.’ So okay. One time, he just passed out and tumawag na there’s something wrong,” he narrated.

“My face was in the corner of the wall already, praying. I need help here. Super overwhelming 'yung situation. Hindi mo na ma-grasp. Nandoon na ako sa wall. There was a commotion already, code blue and all that. He was able to recover from all of that. So far so good, wala na for eight years already,” he added.

As for Andolong, de Leon said his wife had a kidney transplant just as his son was making a recovery.

While saying these experiences certainly made him a more sensitive actor, de Leon is certain what he went through is something that cannot be translated into film.

“Hindi mo maisasapelikula 'yung nangyari. Ang hirap artehin noon. You cannot explain the feeling, the emotion, the intensity of what was happening. You cannot film that. Hindi ko kayang artehin 'yun for sure,” he said, adding that these experiences have made him into a more caring person.

