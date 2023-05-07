Martin Nievera, Morissette to stage joint concert in US

Martin Nievera and Morissette. Vicor / Instagram: @itsmemorissette

MANILA — “I think it’s common knowledge that everyone I perform with lately is always younger than me,” concert king Martin Nievera, who turned 61 last February, told ABS-CBN News.

He has performed with the likes of Regine Velasquez, Lani Misalucha, Lea Salonga, Sharon Cuneta. This time around, Martin shares the stage in a back-to-back concert with young artist Morrisette.

The shows of Nievera and Morrisette are mounted by New Paradise Entertainment, with Enteng Perez of Enteng the Dragon Productions. Musical director is Lorrie Ilustre.

June 2 will see the concert artists at the Graton Resort Casino Rohnert Park and June 3 at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California. That makes Nievera and Morrisette the third batch of Filipinos performing at the latter.

Last year, Kuh Ledesma, Pops Fernandez and Jaya staged the first concert of Filipinos at Fantasy Springs Resort, followed by Bamboo and KZ Tandingan last month.

“When I perform with artists, I always work with the best,” Nievera acknowledged. “I had Morrisette in Las Vegas [2019]. Everywhere you bring Morrissette, everybody loves her.

“She has the talent like no other. She’s so good at what she does. She has a beautiful voice and also a beautiful personality. People who watch her, their jaws dropped. She’s mind-blowing.

“It’s nice that both of us will be in a back-to-back show this time. She is not just my guest, but we’re performing back-to-back. I’m very excited.”

Morrisette is really honored that she is performing back-to-back alongside Nievera. “He’s the one and only concert king,” she said. “My whole family is a huge fan of Tito Martin. We listen to his songs all the time.

“To be able to have shared so many shows and stages with Tito Martin, that is so inspiring. To perform with an icon as seasoned as Tito Martin, everyone who’s pursuing their dreams should do that.

“I am super grateful that Tito Martin always have me in mind for shows. I’m super grateful to perform with him.”

The first time Morrisette came face to face with Nievera was at “ASAP,” where they did many production numbers together.

“To be able to see him in the flesh was another level,” she revealed. “All the more when I found out how accommodating he is with new artists. Even up to now.

“Tito Martin was the very first artist who got me to join his tours out of the country. That’s apart from TFC [The Filipino Channel] shows.

“I’ve done a lot of shows with Tito Martin. It’s always a joy to perform with him. This is nothing new to us. After the pandemic, this is our first time to perform together. It’s definitely a lot to look forward to.

“He is super fun to be with. He just gives great advice. I can open up to him about anything. I’m just super grateful for every opportunity that I get to spend time and share the stage with Tito Martin. It’s a statement to be around after all these years.”

Nievera is undoubtedly proud about Morrisette at this point in her career. “It took her only a short amount of time to be considered equal with seasoned artists,” he remarked. “I’ve been there how many years to be in a show and share equal billing with the likes

“I have lived long enough to sing with the greats. It’s really a big honor for me to be able to learn from Morrisette and for our voices to see what kind of magic we can do together.

“At this age, after 41 years in the business, it’s very heartwarming to know that I live long enough to sing with the likes of Morrisette.”

Not surprisingly, Nievera allows the offers to boost his stamina to still stage concerts abroad and in Manila.

“If there are no offers, the demand for singers like me, that’s so heartwarming that gives me the energy to still perform,” Nievera acknowledged. “I’m still here. I’m still incredible. I still have a lot to offer I still have it.

“I know I’ve had a lot of experiences in the concert scene through the years, but there are still so much to learn and there are still so many songs to sing.

“My place now in the music scene, my fans come to watch the show. The parents and grandparents will all be watching me. They will bring their children to watch Morrisette.”

After four decades in the music business and the entertainment scene, Nievera still gets excited whenever he mounts the stage.

“I’m never nervous if I really don’t know the songs, I’m sick or if I don’t have the voice. Worried if the show might not be good.

“I’m not one of those singers who depends on the ticket sales. I’ll perform in an auditorium even for only seven people. I will give them the same show for seven thousand people.

“I think God put Morrisette and I on earth to perform, entertain and inspire. Not for the money. That’s the producer’s problem. If they sell-out, they sell out. I don’t sell-out. For me, there are songs to sing and there’s audience who wants to watch, I’ll be there.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Morrisette, who is being tagged as “the next Regine Velasquez,” is undeniably flattered.

“I’m just super grateful that the likes of Tito Martin and the Apo Hiking Society to have me as someone who can carry on OPM [Original Pilipino Music],” Morrisette said. “To me, it’s an honor.

“For me, right now, I’m going through a transition of growing more as an artist, whereas before it was more just as a singer and interpreter. There’s no problem with that.

“I just want to have more growth as an artist. I had a realization this pandemic that I should grow more as an artist, getting to songwriting and producing, as well. I’m on that journey right now.

“I’m just super grateful that I’m surrounded by the best people to help me in that process. That’s not an easy adjustment for someone to just step out of their comfort zone to try new things. They got to have courage.

“I’m grateful that others see my potentials and that just motivates me to keep going on in my path as an artist.”