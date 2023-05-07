LIST: 9 remaining 'The Voice Kids PH' S5 semi-finalists

Nine artists are one step closer to win the latest season of "The Voice Kids Philippines" after the Sing-offs concluded last May 7, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Nine artists took one step toward winning the latest season of "The Voice Kids Philippines" after the Sing-offs concluded Sunday.

KZ Tandingan was the last coach to choose and Xai Martinez, Leira Raynes, and Marc Antillion will be representing her in the live semi-finals.

With this, Abigail Libosada, Honey Centeno, Kreya Morta, and Luke Daniel dela Cruz ended their journey.

Bamboo has an all-girl group with Princess Cañete, Sab Paica, and Shane Bernabe.

Meanwhile, Martin Nievera chose Giuliana Chiong, Patricia delos Santos, and Rai Fernandez.

Next week, the public will have the power to choose an artist who will move forward to the finale.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

