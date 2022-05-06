WATCH: First look at Jo Koy's film 'Easter Sunday'

The official trailer for the Steven Spielberg-produced movie "Easter Sunday" about a Filipino-American family starring comedian Jo Koy has been released.

The almost three-minute video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Universal Pictures.

In the film, Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration "with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community."

In an article published by Entertainment Weekly, Jo Koy expressed his excitement as he shared some details about the film and how Spielberg became a producer of "Easter Sunday."

"He just loved the stories about my mom and our relationship… He just enjoyed that dynamic, and he enjoyed the storytelling, and he was like, 'I want to make this story a reality.' And it's not about making fun of Filipinos. It's about a family first that just happens to be Filipino. And you're going to relate to it. No matter what ethnicity you are, a mom is a mom. They all do the same mom stuff," Jo Koy told the magazine.

The movie features an all-star cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.



From DreamWorks Pictures, "Easter Sunday" is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar ("Super Troopers," "The Dukes of Hazzard") and written by Ken Cheng.