Kris Lawrence, UniTeam performer, laments ‘cancel culture’

Kris Lawrence performs before a crowd in March. Instagram: @imkrislawrence

MANILA — R&B singer Kris Lawrence, who has been performing at UniTeam rallies, lamented Thursday the possibility of being “cancelled” for his political stand.

The “Kung Malaya Lang Ako” hitmaker made the statement through a Facebook post, sharing a screenshot of a video with the text, “Kris Lawrence humataw sa UniTeam rally sa Lanao; sunod na ika-cancel.”

In the image’s caption, Lawrence wrote: “It’s funny how no matter how much love you try to spread with music, na gusto mo lang pasayahin ang mga tao… may mga gusto talaga humila sa 'yo pababa.

“Haha subukan nyo lang ako iKancel…hahaha ano ba yan? Mga tao talaga. [laughing emoji] *Brushes dirt off shoulders.”

Lawrence is among the showbiz personalities who have been vocal of his support for the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, whose political coalition is called UniTeam.

Aside from being a guest performer at UniTeam sorties, Lawrence was notably among the voices behind the Marcos, Jr. anthem “Nandito Na.”

