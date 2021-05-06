Zaijian Jaranilla joins 'Almost Paradise' as guest actor

Zaijian Jaranilla joins American crime drama series 'Almost Paradise' as guest actor

MANILA -- Zaijian Jaranilla joins the list of Filipino guest actors in the American crime drama series “Almost Paradise.”

Jaranilla is part of the episode titled “Lone Wolf” that will air at 8:45 p.m. on May 9 on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z, with streaming on iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube for viewers in the Philippines.

In a teaser released by the show on social media, the young Kapamilya star is seen alongside veteran actor Art Acuña, who plays Detective Ernesto Alamares in the program produced by Electric Entertainment and ABS-CBN.

In the episode, former secret agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) will serve as a bodyguard to famous country singer August Crowe (Billy Ray Gallion), who arrived in Cebu for a concert.

Joining Jaranilla in “Lone Wolf” are fellow Filipino actors Elijah Canlas, Lloyd Zaragoza, and Al Gatmaitan. The episode was directed by Filipino filmmaker Irene Villamor, whose works include “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” and “Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story.”

Down to its last three episodes, “Almost Paradise” features an all-star Filipino cast led by Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, and Samantha Richelle, while a local production crew also worked behind the scenes.

Related video: