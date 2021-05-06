Gary Valenciano to perform at US National Day of Prayer

Music icon Gary Valenciano. Handout

MANILA — Music icon Gary Valenciano has been invited as one of the international performers at the virtual celebration of the National Day of Prayer in the US.

Valenciano, 56, will appear in the event’s livestream on Pray.com, scheduled on Friday, May 7, at 7 a.m. (Manila time).

The stream will also be available on Valenciano’s official Facebook page.

Valenciano will perform his latest single “Make Us Whole Again,” about holding on to one’s faith amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Valenciano previously sang the self-penned tune in an episode of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which had been impacted by the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Valenciano has been vocal about his faith, with many of his songs in his 40-year career reflecting his devotion, such as the recent teleserye theme song “Ililigtas Ka Niya.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual celebration held on the first Thursday of May in the US.

Now on its 70th year, it gathers Americans of different religions in prayer, with musical performances marking popular observances.

