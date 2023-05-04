LOOK: Rita Gaviola finishes senior high school

Photo from Rita Gaviola's Instagram account.

MANILA – Viral star Rita Gaviola, more popularly known as Badjao Girl, has graduated from senior high school.

In an Instagram post, Gaviola posed wearing her graduation outfit together with her child Kia, and her partner.

"Kayo 'yung dahilan kung bakit ginagalingan ko sa lahat ng bagay," Gaviola said in the caption.

Gaviola rose to fame in 2016 when she went viral begging with her brother during the Pahiyas Festival.

She then entered the Big Brother house in "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" where she was dubbed the "Badjao Girl of Lucena." She also joined the segment "Sexy Babe" of "It's Showtime."

RELATED VIDEO: