South Korean film 'Sweet and Sour' to premiere on Netflix on June 4

MANILA - Netflix on Monday released the teaser trailer for the upcoming South Korean film “Sweet and Sour.”

Directed by Lee Gae-byok, the romance-drama follows a couple enduring the highs and lows of trying to make a long distance relationship survive as they are faced with real-world opportunities and challenges.

“Sweet and Sour” stars Jang Ki-yong, Chae Soo-bin and Krystal Jung.

In an article by Soompi, a news portal dedicated to South Korean entertainment, which was published in January last year, all three lead stars were quoted to have said how grateful they are to have been part of the project.

“Thank you to everyone who gave me the gift of good memories on ‘Sweet and Sour,’ particularly director Lee Gye Byuk. I really want to work with him again,” Jang Ki Yong said.

“This was a production made through the sincere hearts of the cast and crew, including the director. The weather was cold but our hearts were warm. Please look forward to the film,” added Chae Soo Bin.

As for Krystal Jung, she said: “I think the time went by too fast. The atmosphere on set was always fun and I really enjoyed making this project step-by-step with everyone. After it ends, I think I will miss it dearly.”

The movie will be released via Netflix on June 4.