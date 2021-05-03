Maja, Gerald were supposed to be paired in ‘Init sa Magdamag,’ but…

Former couple Maja Salvador and Gerald Anderson co-starred in the holiday-themed drama anthology ‘Give Love on Christmas’ in 2014. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Former couple Maja Salvador and Gerald Anderson were supposed to be paired in the ongoing sexy drama series “Init sa Magdamag,” but the actress eventually turned down the role out of consideration for her current boyfriend.

This was the actress’ candid revelation in an interview with Mega’s G3 San Diego, released on Monday.

Salvador was illustrating how she has changed as a partner in a relationship, compared to her past ones, where she put her career first.

“Bago pa nga lang yung relationship namin, tinodo ko na eh,” she said, referring to businessman Rambo Nuñez.

“As in, kasi ‘di ba, grabe ako sa pagpapahalaga ko sa work? So walang makakapigil sakin if mag-kissing scene ako, love scene, ganyan, kahit ‘di comfortable ‘yung ka-relationship ko. I do it because it’s my work.

“And then, noong nagkabalikan kami ni Rambo, meron akong moment na, ‘Gusto ko mag-work ‘to.’ Baka kaya hindi nag-wo-work kasi wala akong pakialam. Kasi sarili ko lang iniintindi ko, parang hindi ko pinapahalagahan ‘yung nararamdaman ng partner ko.

“So iyon ‘yung nag-start na kinausap ko ‘yung mga bossing. ‘I want this relationship to work. Sorry po,’” Salvador shared.

According to Mega, the project Salvador was referring to is “Init sa Magdamag,” which currently airs as a primetime across ABS-CBN platforms.

Anderson pushed through, and is cast opposite Yam Concepcion, who marks her first teleserye lead role with “Init sa Magdamag.”

Salvador and Anderson were together for two years until 2015.

Salvador and Nuñez had a short-lived romance that ended in 2010, and then got back together in December 2018.

