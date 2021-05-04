For Labor Day, Bea Alonzo gives cash to house staff, food delivery rider, fan

MANILA – Bea Alonzo marked this year’s Labor Day by paying tribute to her house helpers and frontliners through her own simple way.

In her most recent vlog, Alonzo said she is grateful for the frontliners who make it possible for people to stay safe at home during this pandemic, while she is thankful for her house angels who make her life convenient even if they are working far from their own families.

To celebrate Labor Day, Alonzo prepared several games for her house helpers over the weekend where she gave the winners P20,000 and P10,000 as consolation prize.

After the game, Alonzo also ordered food for all of them where she gave P15,000 to the food delivery rider.

Moreover, the actress gave one of her fans who has been working at a dialysis center for years now P20,000.

Alonzo likewise set up a table with biscuits and drinks outside her house for other delivery riders who pass by.

The actress said this is just her way of thanking those who go extra mile to keep a lot of people safe during these trying times.



Watch Alonzo’s vlog below which she aptly titled “Paying it forward.”