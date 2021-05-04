Aga Muhlach posts sweet birthday message for wife Charlene Gonzalez

MANILA -- Actor Aga Muhlach took to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, Charlene Gonzalez.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!!! I got your back, B ! God bless your good heart. We love you very much!!! ," Muhlach wrote in an Instagram post, tagging his wife and their twins Atasha and Andres.

Last Saturday, in her Instagram post, Gonzalez also shared a snap of her and Muhlach's bonding moment on a yacht.

In the caption, Gonzalez simply wrote: "Me & my B."

In previous interview with "Magandang Buhay," Muhlach shared that he asked Gonzalez to marry him when they were working on the ‘90s ABS-CBN sitcom “Oki Doki Doc.”

Muhlach revealed that Gonzalez never became his girlfriend, and they were not in a relationship when he proposed marriage to her.

Muhlach and Gonzalez will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on May 28. The couple were married in 2001 in Baguio City.

