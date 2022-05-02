MANILA – Actress Kim Chiu waxed sentimental on Sunday as she shared photos of her with her four siblings to mark their complete reunion after nearly a decade.

In the photos, Chiu is seen posing with Kam, Twinkle, William, and John Paul.

“Never felt this complete,” she wrote. “The last time I remembered na kumpleto kami was when my mama died, ngayon lang kami nabuo kasama si papa in one photo.”

Chiu’s mother, Louella, died in June 2013.

The reunion happened within weeks of Chiu’s 32nd birthday on April 19.

“When we were talking about our younger years… What a life it has been. It helped us become who we are now, from walang matirhan, walang pang tuition, walang pagkain, nag aagawan pa sa ulam, sa damit, sa school things, and a lot more!” she said.

Chiu’s personal life first unfolded before the public eye in 2006, as a housemate of the first-ever teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Following the separation of her parents, Chiu and her siblings were raised by their paternal grandmother, and had to frequently move residences in Visayas due to their financial situation. Mostly, they stayed in Cebu City.

Her family’s life would change completely when Chiu won the reality competition, paving the way for her successful acting career which has spanned dozens of film and TV titles.

“Looking back nag aasaran kami now na naluluha na natatawa,” Chiu reminisced. “It feels amazing! Life is indeed full of surprises! Life is crazy beautiful! I am thankful for the gift of family that I have. I have my best friends, sibs, and people who will love me and support me no matter what,” she said.