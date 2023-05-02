Tyson Venegas ends 'American Idol' journey

Filipino-Canadian hopeful Tyson Venegas has ended his “American Idol” journey.

During its Tuesday broadcast, Venegas performed “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, which was chosen for him by Katy Perry.

While the judges liked Venegas’ performance as he showed his emotional side, the 17-year-old singer failed to make it to the next round of the competition.

He ended his journey as part of “American Idol” top 10. So far, only eight hopefuls remain in the competition. They are We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Zacharia Smith, Megan Danielle, and Oliver Steele.

Aside from Venegas, Marybeth Byrd was also elimited from the competition.