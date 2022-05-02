Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — After 11 years, "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate Luke Alford got the chance to talk to his father Simon.

In the show's Monday episode, Luke was asked if he was willing to talk to his father but he was initially hesitant.

"Hindi ko alam kung ano’ng reaksyon niya. Hindi ko alam kung galit ba siya sa ’kin. Hindi ko alam kung ano’ng mararamdaman niya sa ’kin," Luke said.

Asked for advice, his mother Lilibeth Alford said: "Karapatan din naman ng Daddy mo ‘yan. Karapatan mo ring makausap siya para maliwanagan din ‘yung iyo …malaman mo, karapatan mo ‘yun."

Luke agreed to talk to his father and Simon praised his son for his achievements. "You’ve grown into a young talented man. I listen to some of your music on YouTube. I’m very proud of you," he told his son.

After this, Luke finally asked the dreaded question of why his father left them.

"That was a personal decision for me between me and your mom. It has nothing to do with you or your brothers. I can’t go into details right now but I will go into the details when you can, if you wanna know them," Simon said.

"I know I made mistakes, everybody makes mistakes but I don’t think really (that) I wanna be talking about my feelings about what happened all those years on television," he added.

Simon promised that he will visit the Philippines together with his new family to talk to them.

"When we get the chance, we can talk and I’m planning on going to the Philippines, not this Christmas but the following Christmas 2023. I’m bringing my daughter Leanne and she’s having a baby soon so her baby will be coming as well and my wife Jenny and we’re all gonna come over and visit you," Simon said.

"And I just hope you will be happy by that because obviously I’m away from you and it doesn’t mean to say that I think that I’m sorry for what happened, it’s a shame," he said.

Luke expressed how hard it was not to have a father figure growing up. "It’s just been hard. It’s been really hard, the communication with you. I don’t feel like I had a dad."

Simon apologized for his mistakes and reminded Luke how much he loves him.

"You know, all I can say to you is pasensiya na. I’m going to make up for it, maybe, I wanna come over there and see you all, just give you a big hug, all of you. I’m proud of you and whatever is happening just remember I love you, okay? You’re my son. I love you," he said.

After his conversation with his father, Luke said he cannot process all his emotions yet.

"Nung nagpa-pasensiya po siya, Kuya, hindi ko po alam kung ano’ng mararamdaman ko, Kuya. Sabi ko nga po, gusto kong magpatawad, Kuya. First time ko pong narinig ‘yon. First time ko pong narinig na nag-sorry siya sa ’min, sa ’kin, dahil umalis po siya, dahil hindi niya po nagampanan ‘yung pagiging ama niya, Kuya," he said.

During his conversation with Bianca Gonzales and Samantha Bernardo, Luke said it was surreal to witness what happened and that he's willing to forgive his father.

"Hanggang ngayon shocked pa rin po ako, ayun nga po it was 11 years. Matagal din po talaga kaya hindi ko rin po alam kung ano’ng mararamdaman ko pero talagang pina-process ko pa po siya. And tama ‘yun, gusto ko pong mag-forgive po kasi all my life galit ako sa Dad ko kasi wala siya and naiinggit ako sa ibang pamilya kasi," he said.

“PBB” airs everyday at the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, TFC, and a 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.