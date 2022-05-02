Rapper Gloc-9 performs at the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Baguio City on Monday. Screenshot



For the first time on Monday, Gloc-9 stepped out as a “Kakampink,” or a supporter of the presidential bid of Leni Robredo, as he performed at the Baguio City rally of the vice president and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The rapper, wose real name is Aristotle Pollisco, was among several artists who took the stage at “Takder Kordi,” held at the Melvin Jones Grandstand.

Gloc-9 was introduced by singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel, who has been a regular on the campaign trail of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem. They went on to perform their hit, “Sirena.”

“Ako ay nandito, hindi bilang isang makata sa Pinas. Ako ay nandito hindi bilang rapper. Ako ay nagpunta dito bilang isang [simpleng tao],” he said, as he segued to performing “Simpleng Tao.”

Speaking to the crowd, Gloc-9 made no direct mention of Robredo and Pangilinan. Instead, he told the sea of pink: “Siguro naman sa dami ng pinagdaanan natin bilang isang bansa, hindi ko na kailangan idikta sa inyo kung sino ang dapat niyong iboto sa eleksyon.”

Gloc-9 ended his turn on stage with “Upuan,” the social justice anthem which calls on those in power to improve the lives of those left behind.

Aside from Gloc-9, several other stars appeared on stage in Baguio City for “Takder Kordi.” The likes of Jolina Magdangal, Nikki Valdez, Jona, Janno Gibs, Rivermaya, Gab Pangilinan, Ian Pangilinan, and Sitti also lent their talent to the campaign on Monday.