Mario Maurer set to return to PH in June

MANILA – Thai superstar Mario Maurer is coming back to the Philippines for a night of music.

As he teased on his official Instagram page, Maurer said he will be returning to Manila in June for The Exchange Thailand.

The event was described by Maurer as “bringing together the best of Thai and Filipino talent for an unforgettable concert experience.”

The Exchange Thailand will be held on June 22 at 7 p.m. at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Aside from Maurer, the other Thai talents taking part in the event include Mike Angelo, Davika Hoorne and Perses.

They will be joined by P-pop supergroup BGYO, Donny Pangilinan and AC Bonifacio.

Maurer made his film breakthrough in 2007 via "The Love of Siam," before achieving international popularity with "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" in 2010.

The success of that movie paved the way for international projects for Maurer, including Star Cinema’s "Suddenly It's Magic."