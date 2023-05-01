'It's Showtime' returns to 12 noon timeslot

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime" will now be seen from Monday to Saturday, starting 12 noon to 3 p.m.

On Monday, "It's Showtime" and its hosts held a grand celebration to mark its return to the 12 noon timeslot.

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda opened up the show with his performance of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario performed a dance number, while Karylle and Ogie Alcasid sang "It's Time" with TNT champions Janine Berdin, JM Yosures and Reiven Umali.

Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta and Amy Perez performed "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Anne Curtis sings Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," with Kim Chiu had a dance performance.

The other hosts also performed dance numbers. Joining them were talents from Reina Ng Tahanan, Miss Q and A, BIDAMAN, Sexy Babes and the Hashtags.

"Oh yes, madlang people we are back! And we are all back! ...At sa ating pagbabalik nagbabalik tayo sa 12 noon. Sama-sama na ulit tayo simula alas dose ng tanghali, madlang people!" Vice Ganda said.

"It's 12 noon and it's about time, lalo na sa mga nakaka-miss sa atin sa saktong pananghalian at sa mga matiyagang naghihintay sa atin dati nung tayo ay 12:45 pa. Kaya naman shoutout sa inyong lahat. Ngayon wala nang hantayan, balik 12 noon na tayo. Alam na this, more, more kuwentuhan, more kulitan, more GV (good vibes), wala nang bitinan for the sake of madlang society," he said.

Vice also expressed his gratitude to the viewers who waited for their show's return to the 12 noon timeslot.

"Sobrang saya natin. Pero 'di lang tayo ang nag-wish at nagdasal para dumating ang araw na ito. Ang dami nating madlang people na nagdarasal to make this happen. Marami sa kanila nagre-request, mababasa mo online. ... So ito na madlang people ang idinasal niyo, ito na po ibinigay na sa atin. Maraming salamat sa sinsero niyong pagdarasal para sa pamilya natin, madlang people," Vice said.

"Kayo talaga ang sigla, kayo ang lakas ng programang ito, kayo talaga ang nakikipaglaban at ipinaglalaban din namin kaya naman sama-sama tayo sa 12 noon," he added.

"It's Showtime" was moved to a 12:45 timeslot in July last year with its back-to-back collaboration with TV5's noontime show "Lunch Out Loud," which aired its final episode last Saturday, April 29.

