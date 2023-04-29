Who survived 'The Voice Kids' season 5 'Battle Rounds'

MANILA — The remaining 21 artists who survived the "Battle Rounds" were completed in the latest episode of "The Voice Kids" season 5.
In the Saturday episode, Aera Castro impressed Martin Nievera and used his "steal" button after Tandingan chose Kreya Morta as her last artist.
Marvy Shey Villalobo and Giuliana Chiong were Nievera and Bamboo's last pick.
Here are the contestants who will move forward to the "Sing Offs" of the show:
Team Bamboo:
- Princess J Cañeto
- Tin-Tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Sab Paica
- Shane Bernabe
- Leira Raynes
- Giuliana Chiong
Team KZ:
- Xai Martinez
- Abigail Libosada
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Marc Antillion
- Honey Centeno
- Akiesha Singh
- Kreya Morta
Team Martin:
- Patricia Delos Santos
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Rai Fernandez
- John David Centeno
- Aera Castro
- Marvy Shey Villalobo
Only three artists each coach will move forward to the Live rounds and Nievera will be the first coach to pick.
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
