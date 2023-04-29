Who survived 'The Voice Kids' season 5 'Battle Rounds'

The remaining 21 artists who survived the 'Battle Rounds' were completed in the latest episode of 'The Voice Kids' season 5 aired last April 29, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The remaining 21 artists who survived the "Battle Rounds" were completed in the latest episode of "The Voice Kids" season 5.

In the Saturday episode, Aera Castro impressed Martin Nievera and used his "steal" button after Tandingan chose Kreya Morta as her last artist.

Marvy Shey Villalobo and Giuliana Chiong were Nievera and Bamboo's last pick.

Here are the contestants who will move forward to the "Sing Offs" of the show:

Team Bamboo:

Princess J Cañeto

Tin-Tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Sab Paica

Shane Bernabe

Leira Raynes

Giuliana Chiong

Team KZ:

Xai Martinez

Abigail Libosada

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Marc Antillion

Honey Centeno

Akiesha Singh

Kreya Morta

Team Martin:

Patricia Delos Santos

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Rai Fernandez

John David Centeno

Aera Castro

Marvy Shey Villalobo

Only three artists each coach will move forward to the Live rounds and Nievera will be the first coach to pick.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

