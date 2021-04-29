WATCH: Gabbi Garcia successfully pranks BF Khalil Ramos

MANILA – Gabbi Garcia could not stop herself from laughing after she pulled a prank on her boyfriend Khalil Ramos making him fall flat on his face.

On Instagram, Garcia shared a video of her and Ramos doing TikTok where the actor would imitate whatever she would do.

For the first part, Garcia knelt and put both her elbows on the floor to make a balanced position.

As Ramos was copying Garcia’s posture, the actress made the next move where she immediately put both her hands behind her back. She, however, secretly shifted her weight on her heels to stabilize herself.

Since Ramos did not know this, he was tricked into falling flat on his face when he tried to copy his girlfriend’s second move.

Garcia then erupted into laughter while looking at her boyfriend.

Garcia and Ramos started dating in 2017. In a joint vlog in September last year, the two revealed they have Kathryn Bernardo to thank for their relationship.

The young couple shared it was Bernardo who played cupid for them back in 2015 during the debut of Julia Barretto.

Garcia and Ramos have now been together for over four years.

