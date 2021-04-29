Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo mark 12th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 28.



Posting a photo of her and Agoncillo with their children, Santos shared her anniversary message for her husband.

"12 years married. 16 years together. 3 wonderful kids. Forever grateful. I love you my only love," Santos wrote.

In an earlier post, the actress also posted a throwback photo of her and Agoncillo and captioned it with lyrics from APO Hiking Society's song "Panalangin."

"Panalangin ko sa habang buhay.. makapiling ka, makasama ka, yan ang panalangin ko.... happy 12th my love, my life, my all... i love you forever," Santos wrote.

For his post, Agoncillo quoted from the book "The Fault In Our Stars" by John Green.



"And that there will come a day when all our labor has been returned to dust, and I know the sun will swallow the only earth we’ll ever have," he wrote.

Santos and Agoncillo tied the knot at San Juan Nepomuceno Church in San Juan, Batangas on April 28, 2009. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

Related video: