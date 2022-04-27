Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio star in the series ‘Love in 40 Days.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte play souls who meet in the afterlife in “Love in 40 Days,” as seen in the series’ teaser released on Tuesday.

In the minute-long teaser, the characters of Andalio and Alonte are informed they are in “Evergreen Mansion,” a purgatory of sorts where they will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether they should cross over to heaven.

During their time together, romance appears to bloom between them. They, however, have to deal with the complication of not being able to touch each other while in Evergreen.

“Bawal ang ghosting,” the teaser said.

Seen in the teaser are cast members Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Andi Abaya, and Kobie Brown.

“Love in 40 Days” marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Its release date has yet to be announced.