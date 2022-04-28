MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta and her husband, vice presidential aspirant Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

To mark their special day, Cuneta took to social media to greet her husband as she posted snaps taken during their wedding back in 1996.

"Happy 26th wedding anniversary to my boyfriend of 28 years, best friend, protector, defender, shock-absorber, biggest fan, nicest critic, 'neybor,' adviser, teacher, the best father God could have ever picked for my children, our playmate -- one of the best men on the planet -- my Kiko," Cuneta wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for all these rollercoaster of a ride but beautiful years! I love you with all my heart and I am proud to be your wife. Here’s to the rest of our lives together! Always, your baby Sutart," she added.

In her most recent post, Cuneta shared the surprise she received from her husband and their children Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

Aside from a bouquet of pink flowers, the actress also shared a screen shot of the love letter written on cards she received from her husband.

HAPPENING NOW: VP candidate Kiko Pangilinan is joined by his wife Sharon Cuneta, children and nephews Gab Valenciano and Donny Pangilinan in welcoming the Sumilao Farmers here infront of Baclaran Church. pic.twitter.com/0ygUnKu6El — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) April 28, 2022



Cuneta first met Pangilinan during the wedding of her brother. They went out on a date and became an item in 1994.

They got married two years later, and went on to have three children in addition to actress KC Concepcion -- Cuneta's daughter from her past marriage with former leading man Gabby Concepcion.