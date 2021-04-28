WATCH: Ces Drilon makes teleserye debut in ‘Init sa Magdamag’

Ces Drilon makes a cameo appearance in ‘Init sa Magdamag,’ where she portrays herself interviewing the character of JM de Guzman in a talk show. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Former “Bandila” anchor and veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon is taking on a new challenge in front of the cameras — acting in a teleserye.

Drilon appeared as a guest star in the April 28 episode of “Init sa Magdamag,” portraying a version of herself in a scene with lead actor JM de Guzman.

In the series, Drilon is a TV host with the program “Let’s Talk with C.”

Her lone scene so far shows her interviewing de Guzman’s character, Peterson, a congressional candidate for the fictional province of Esperanza.

Similar to her real-life hard-hitting journalism, Drilon, in the scene, brings up Peterson’s “women, parties, alcohol, and drugs” as she quizzes him on his first-time bid for public office.

The question gives Peterson an opportunity to introduce on television his wife, Rita, played by Yam Concepcion, whom he credits for changing his life.

In an Instagram post ahead of a week of the scene’s airing, Drilon shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her posing with de Guzman and Concepcion.

“Nagbabagang balita! Now it can be told. Isa na akong teleserye star!” she wrote, with a laughing emoji.

“Cameo lang naman po,” she clarified.

In real life, Drilon currently hosts the Kumu talk show “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon.” Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she also hosted the lifestyle show “Ces and the City” on ANCX.

“Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights and is available to access across nine platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

