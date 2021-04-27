After COVID bout, Sunshine would say yes to another ABS-CBN series under new normal

Sunshine Cruz portrays Maggie in ‘Bagong Umaga,’ which will conclude on April 30. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Sunshine Cruz would have no second thoughts of accepting a hypothetical offer from ABS-CBN to star in a third series under the new normal, even after her bout with COVID-19.

Cruz has so far starred in two ABS-CBN dramas that were shot during the pandemic: “Love Thy Woman,” which concluded in September 2020, and “Bagong Umaga,” which will air its finale on April 30.

During the lock-in filming of “Bagong Umaga,” Cruz and several of her co-stars contracted COVID-19. They have all since recovered, and resumed work on the series last week.

“I have no regrets,” Cruz said during the final media conference of “Bagong Umaga” on Tuesday.

She pointed out that she had prior exposure to COVID-19 during “Love Thy Woman,” when her co-star, Christopher de Leon, tested positive for the disease. The screen veteran recovered, and Cruz was not infected.

“Ang ABS-CBN naman, ever since, grabe sila mag-alaga,” she said, echoing the statements of her fellow cast members in “Bagong Umaga” about how its production team assisted in their recovery.

Cruz recalled that despite the COVID scare during “Love Thy Woman,” she had no hesitations about taking on the role of Maggie in “Bagong Umaga,” when it was offered to her.

“Noong time na nasa ‘Love Thy Woman’ ako, mayroong inquiry sa akin. I didn’t know na it was for ‘Bagong Umaga.’ Ang tagal. Sabi ko, ‘Ay, siguro may iba nang napili.’ Siyempre na-sad ako nang kaunti, kasi for me, basta ABS-CBN, walang isang segundo, yes agad ako. Ganoon ko kamahal, at ganoon kalaki ang utang na loob ko sa ABS,” she said.

She got the call about her casting in “Bagong Umaga” during the finale week of her prior series, Cruz recounted. “‘Nasabi na ba sa ‘yo na mayroong storycon later for this show?’ Hindi ko na tinanong. Sabi ko, ‘Aba, yes na kaagad!’”

Cruz, 43, has appeared or starred in over a dozen ABS-CBN scripted programs since 2002.

“Para sa akin, sobra ‘yung confidence ko sa ABS-CBN when it comes to taking care of us, sa bubble, sa lock-in taping. At the same time, I know that they always give me beautiful roles. Hindi ko maaaring tanggihan,” she said.

“So kung may regret? Wala talaga. Kahit nagka-COVID pa ako, kung bukas may offer sa akin ang ABS, yes ulit!”

Her experience during the filming of “Bagong Umaga,” Cruz said, is also a factor in her willingness to accept a similar project under ABS-CBN.

She mentioned, in particular, the efficiency of the lock-in setup, with a quarantined shooting location featuring diverse sets helping them achieve more in less time, compared to pre-pandemic filming.

Referring to the production design of “Bagong Umaga” within the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City, Cruz said: “Noong unang beses ako nagkaroon ng scene, naaliw ako, kasi, wow, puwede pala mangyari ‘to. May palengke, may mga bahay, may basketball court. Nakakaaliw!”

“Ngayon na nagkaroon ng pandemic, ang daming realization na, ‘Puwede palang ganoon.’ Mas madali pa for everyone na hindi kailangan paiba-iba ng location, bibiyahe pa, iilaw pa, it will take hours,” she said.

“This time around, mas napadali ang sitwasyon ng lahat. At the same time, of course, mas makaka-focus ka sa acting at mga lines mo, because you know you are safe and protected.”

