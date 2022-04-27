Photos from Pinoy Big Brother's Twitter account.

MANILA – P-pop groups SB19 and MNL48 on Wednesday went viral on social media, as they entered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house for a special task.

As of writing, #1948SaBahayNiKuya was the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines along with other phrases related to the idol groups.

In a tweet by the Pinoy Big Brother, SB19 posed outside the famous blue house: "BRING IT ALL OUT NOW! A’TINS! Ready na ang SB19 na pumasok sa Bahay ni Kuya!"

The heads of MNL48 were also present as they were about to reunite with former member Gabb Skribikin, currently a contestant on the show.

"MNLoves, nandito na sila sa Bahay ni Kuya para sa isang misyon kasama ang mga Teen Housemates!"

MNL48 and SB19 are set to help the teen housemates in their weekly task to perform 5 songs, including the latter's song "Mapa."

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

