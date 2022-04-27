Kris Bernal shows support for Leni Robredo

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal and her family showed their support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

Posting photos of her and her family on social media, Bernal said she will vote for Robredo as president on May 9.

"So this is what hope feels like! My vote. My choice. I choose Leni," Bernal wrote in the caption of her Instagram page.

"VP #LeniRobredo, thank you for inspiring and giving us hope for a better future for our country and fellowmen. I believe you are the leader this country needs," she added.

She then shared her hope that more Filipinos will recognize Robredo's worth.

"Ilang araw na lang, I hope and pray that many more people recognize your worth. We love you. Sa May 9 namin ibibigay ang regalo namin sa 'yo," Bernal concluded.



Bernal now joins the likes of Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Anne Curtis, and Ogie Alcasid, among others who have voiced their support for Robredo.