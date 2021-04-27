Robi Domingo pens sweet message for girlfriend Maiqui Pineda on her birthday

MANILA – Television host Robi Domingo turned to social media to celebrate his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda on her special day.

To mark his girlfriend’s birthday, Domingo came up with a montage of their sweet moments together before greeting her via Instagram.

“Happiest birthday to the person who makes me the happiest,” he wrote.

“Really wanna thank you for all the laughs and inspiration you have given me all these years... and the years to come. I love you,” he added.

Domingo and Pineda have been a couple for more than two years now.

In an interview on “Magandang Buhay” last January, Domingo shared how Pineda makes him happy.

"Si Maiqui, may some sort of magic na hindi ko in-expect. 'Yung mga bagay na hindi ko alam, napupunan niya. Also, mayroon siyang hirit na bigla na lang akong napapatawa. Hindi siya komedyante, pero every time na nagsasalita siya ay iba ang happiness ko," he said.

In a separate interview in October last year, Domingo expressed that Pineda is already the one he wants to marry.

"Nowhere to go but up, but there... One year younger siya. Iniisip ko rin naman 'yung biological component. Siyempre ang mga babae at the age of ganyan, may pressure din sa kanila. So I take that into consideration. Basta I will tell you guys for sure," he said.

Domingo first hinted at his relationship with Pineda in August 2018, but they went public with their relationship only in 2019.

The Kapamilya host described their relationship as "authentic and genuine," and said that it just "works" even though they're from "different worlds."

