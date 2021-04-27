Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil’s ‘Dolce Amore’ returns to free TV

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's 2016 hit series "Dolce Amore," starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, is making a comeback on free television.

ABS-CBN made the announcement on Tuesday as it shared the promotional photo of the series, which will be available on A2Z channel 11 beginning May 3.

It can also be viewed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

"FINALMENTE! The community na love mo is back!" it said.

"Dolce Amore" revolves around two orphans, Serena (Soberano) and Simon (Gil), who live worlds apart until the day they meet.

The series also stars Matteo Guidicelli, Cherie Gil, Sunshine Cruz, Edgar Mortiz, Rio Locsin, Kean Cipriano, Ruben Maria Soriquez, Andrew E., Sue Ramirez, Tetchie Agbayani and Joseph Marco.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC