Kit Thompson wins best actor award at WorldFest-Houston film fest

Kit Thompson was named best actor at the recently concluded 54th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

This was announced by the festival itself through a Facebook post early Tuesday.

“Kit Thompson's charming performance in ‘Belle Douleur’ was easy to fall in love with and earned him the Remi award for BEST ACTOR (Panorama Asia) at WorldFest 54,” the post read.

Thompson bested the two other nominees, Japan's Hideyuki Kawahara and Yuh Kamiya for their performances in the movie “Sin-Gone Irony.”

However, Mylene Dizon, who was Thompson’s leading lady in “Belle Douleur,” lost the best actress award to Japan’s Nao Hasegawa for her performance in “Beautiful Lure.”

“Belle Douleur” is a movie about the love affair between a woman and a man half her age.

The iWant Original film, the title of which translates to "beautiful pain," follows the story of Liz (Dizon), a 45-year-old psychologist, and Josh (Thompson), a 20-year-old musician. They cross paths when Liz puts up for sale old furniture and items in her ancestral home, capturing the interest of Josh, who also happens to be an antique collector and seller.

"Belle Douleur" also marks the directorial debut of long-time film producer Joji Alonso, and is co-produced with Quantum Films.

It premiered in 2019 at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, where it won the audience choice award for full-length entries.

Related video: