Elha, Janine, Sheena, Zephanie trend on YouTube with ‘ASAP’ number as New Gen Divas

Elha Nympha, Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, and Zephanie comprise the New Gen Divas. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The “New Gen Divas” are here.

Formerly a singing trio with two different iterations, a combined, 4-member group has finally emerged, made up of Elha Nympha, Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, and Zephanie.

Introduced as the New Gen Divas in the April 25 episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” the girls took the stage with soaring renditions of classic love songs.

Uploaded on YouTube shortly after the episode, the performance drew hundreds of thousands of views overnight. As of Monday night, it ranked eighth in the list of trending videos locally on the platform.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The New Gen Divas was formed with the return of Zephanie to “ASAP Natin ‘To” in March, after one season with its now-defunct rival program “Sunday Noontime Live.”

During Zephanie’s absence, Belarmino stepped in and formed the second iteration of the trio with Nympha and Berdin.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday at noon, and can be seen via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWant TFC.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC