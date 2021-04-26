LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo recreates 20-year-old photo with mom

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo paid tribute to her mother Min ahead of Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress shared two photos of her and her mom that were taken 20 years apart.

In the caption, she wrote: “Recreating a photo that was taken years ago to celebrate my beautiful momma. Nothing much has changed (aside from my smile) and she’s still as beautiful as she was 20 years ago!”

Most importantly, Bernardo said she is fortunate to have a very supportive mother “who always holds my hand and guides me every step of the way.”

When Bernardo turned 25 years old last March, her mom took to social media to share how proud she is of her daughter.

As a parent, Min said she takes pride of how Bernardo has “turned out to be such an intelligent and caring person.”

Currently, Bernardo and her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, are gearing up for their teleserye comeback.

“Excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin kasi 'yung concept nun galing kay Gege (Juan Miguel Severo). So gusto namin ni DJ talaga. Medyo na-delay 'yun kasi inaayos 'yung script. We are happy because we are working on a project na gusto talaga namin 'yung concept,” she said.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal in December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

