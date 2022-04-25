LOOK: Vina Morales's daughter Ceana is now a teen

MANILA -- Ceana, the only child of actress-singer Vina Morales, is now a teenager.

On Monday, Morales took to social media to greet her daughter a happy birthday as she posted photos of them.

"I am truly blessed to have such a special princess in my life! Happiest bday to you my baby girl @ceanamlee. I hope that life always brings you happiness, just as you deserve. You are the sweetest, kindest, most caring young person I know, and I am so proud and lucky to be able to call you my daughter!" Morales wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Morales also vowed to always be there for her only child.

"Now that you’re 13 years old, you will officially say goodbye to your childhood and will be considered a teenager. Welcome to the teenage world. I love you very much , mommy will always be here for you," Morales added.

Morales is raising Ceana, her only child with her estranged former partner Cedric Lee, as a single mother.