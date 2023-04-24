Vice Ganda concludes US, Canada tour

Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page. Photos from Vice Ganda's Facebook page.

"It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda has concluded his US and Canada tour.

In an Instagram post, Vice Ganda posted snaps from his Los Angeles concert, the last stop for the tour.

"That's a wrap for #VGfulConcertTour !!!! Zenks a lot to our Madlang People in Los Angeles for the super #VGful experience!!! Love the energy, super chugug!!" he said in the caption.

Last year, Vice already also held a tour in the US, billed as “Fully Vice-cinated,” from July 2-10.

Vice had just finished a successful second-season run of the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing.” He also starred in the blockbuster Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Partners In Crime” with Ivana Alawi.

In February, Vice professed his loyalty to ABS-CBN when he officially inked an exclusive contract, extending his showbiz career as a Kapamilya.

