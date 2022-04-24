Watch more News on iWantTFC

In having 56 singer-songwriters representing each state and territory, 'American Song Contest' has been giving the spotlight to artists who may not have had opportunities before to showcase their talents on a national platform.

Artists from Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and Hawaii are all represented in the NBC show hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. There are veteran artists in the competition including Sisqó and Jewel but all of the songs performed are originals.

Among its contestants is Jason Jabinigay who goes by Jason J. His parents originated from Iloilo, Philippines but he grew up in Guam where his family settled. He credits his Filipino family's love of karaoke as well as falling in love with island music for making him pursue a career as a singer-songwriter.

"What got me into music was growing up in Guam. A lot of my local friends would teach me songs and would teach each other songs, and it got to the point where we were playing our own shows. So it's the culture of Guam that got me into music," Jason J said.

He immediately gravitated towards other islander-contestants when they got together for the competition in Hollywood.

"Right when I came in when we arrived at the hotel, the islanders automatically all connected. You know, 'Hey, you're from Hawaii, from Guam or American Samoa.' And there's already automatic connection because we understand the cultures. We understand it’s just a way of life and respect and then the four of us islanders just started teaching the islander energy to the rest of the people."

The music and styles they perform have not had the same level of representation that other genres have enjoyed in other American reality singing contests on primetime shows. For Tenelle, who's representing American Samoa, the inclusion of artists like her in 'American Song Contest' is a game-changer.

"It is heartfelt. It is because it's respect first, and we're very cautious and intentional with what we sing about and how we portray ourselves. It's not about us, it's not about me here to know. It's about all of the nationalities, and all of Pacifica, and all of the lineage that I carry on my shoulders today on that stage and so, whoever decided to include the territories, thank you with all my heart because I wouldn't be able to share this story," Tenelle said.

Artists will return next week to perform their original song and vie for the chance to get America's vote and advance to the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, supporters of each contestant can continue to stream their music that have been released in various platforms.