'Jukebox King' Victor Wood dies at 74

MANILA -- Victor Wood, who made his mark as the Philippines Jukebox King of the 1970s, passed away on Friday, leaving behind a rich legacy of hits and a yet-unreleased movie about his colorful life.

Woods’ wife Nerissa told ABS-CBN News that the veteran singer died at 9 a.m. at the New Era General Hospital in Quezon City due to COVID-19 complications.

“Bumaba ang oxygen level niya last night," she said.

Wood was first rushed to the hospital two days ago due to asthma. He was 74.

A Bicolono and American mestizo, Wood was a bit player in the late 1960s until he achieved fame in the following decade with a long string of hit ballads that included “In Despair,” “Mr. Lonely,” “I'm Sorry My Love,” “I Went to Your Wedding,” “Fraulein,” “Eternally,”

“Carmelita” and many others.

Capitalizing on his good looks, he also made movies with Nora Aunor, Djoanna Garcia and other leading ladies.

Wood also tried his luck in politics at the turn of the century.

In later years, Wood admitted to media that he suffered depression at the peak of his career, leading him to many spiritual realizations.

His rise as an idol, suffering and eventual epiphany was supposed to be reflected in his biopic “The Victor Wood Story" directed by Carlo Cuevas.

In his later years, Wood also produced scores of paintings.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized under the auspices of the Iglesia ni Kristo.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng nagmamahal kay Victor Wood, at sa pamamahala ng INC para sa amin," Nerissa stated. “Sa mga kaibigan na laging andyan at sa mga anak niya na kahit malayo ay karamay ko at sa mga fans, salamat sa walang sawang suporta. Nawala man siya, mananatili ang kanyang mga kanta.”