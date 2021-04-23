Raymond Bagatsing tests positive for coronavirus

MAYNILA -- Actor Raymond Bagatsing on Thursday revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but has since recovered from COVID-19.

The award-winning actor made the announcement on Instagram as he posted the result of his RT-PCR test. He was tested on April 7 and got the result the following day, April 8.

"2 weeks ago. 14 days to be exact," Bagatsing said.

Bagatsing, who starred in the historical film "Quezon's Game," said he is now doing well as confirmed by his latest COVID test.

"Got my negative result. Thank you all for your well wishes and concern. I am touched and privileged to be connected with you all, even through social media. I am truly grateful for your love and friendship," wrote Bagatsing, who also shared a quick story about his COVID journey.

"Moral of the story: from my experience, the psychological challenges far outweighs the virus itself or the result. Try to overcome the mind’s anxiety and fears. Know that it’s just a natural reaction, but not the entire truth. Our minds are so powerful that it can manifest anything if it truly believes. More so if it’s a misdiagnosis," Bagatsing said.

"Mind’s fear and negative reactions can make everything worse or better. It is a challenge, but one worth understanding. You are far more than the mind dictates. Aim to be still, relaxed and healthy. Reach out. Believe. Keep going," the actor concluded.

Bagatsing, the older brother of "Huwag Kang Mangamba" star RK Bagatsing, stars in the upcoming suspense thriller "Nelia" with beauty queen Winwyn Marquez

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC