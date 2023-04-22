Rufus Sewell savors complex character in 'The Diplomat'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rufus Sewell has found a dream role in the new series "The Diplomat," a cleverly written and performed political series infused with dramatic storylines and unexpected comedic moments.



Sewell plays Hal Wyler, a career diplomat and the husband of newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the U.K., Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell.



Asked on what aspects of his character he enjoyed the most, Sewell shared that it was his humor.



"The fact that they are actually very, very honest people who see everything," he said. "They're dealing with a lot of artifice and a lot of performance, but there are no real lies between them."



Sewell added that he loved the pair's dynamic, which he described as smart and funny.

The British actor has come to be known for his villainous yet irresistibly charming roles in popular films like "A Knight's Tale" and "The Holiday."



Sewell admits that for a time, he was stereotyped as the on-screen bad guy.



"It was fine," he said about his first bad guy role. "A bit boring after a while if you don't play anything else but I passed through that stage. And I was lucky enough that I now realize that I was just lucky to be working, looking back on it and having moved on to other things."



Sewell added: "To tell you the truth, if I was to be offered another bad guy now, I’d do it. Why not? Who cares, you know? In the end, the only thing that matters is the quality of writing."



Debora Cahn, who worked on "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Homeland" is the showrunner, executive producer, and also the writer of "The Diplomat."