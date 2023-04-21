BINI’s Jhoanna Robles delivers entertainment in the ‘Showbiz Ganap’ segment of the ABS-CBN TeleRadyo morning program ‘Sakto’ on Friday. TeleRadyo



MANILA — It was another dream come true for Jhoanna Robles on Friday as she temporarily traded her P-pop idol duties for early-morning anchoring on the ABS-CBN TeleRadyo program “Sakto,” delivering showbiz and trending news.

Robles, leader of the “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI, joined “Sakto” anchors Jeff Canoy, Johnson Manabat, and Lyza Aquino as guest host — a day after the pop act performed on the show.

The 19-year-old “Na Na Na” hitmaker was on board for the entire hour-and-a-half duration of the program, reading news for the “Tyang, Ano’ng Trending” and “Showbiz Ganap” segments, interviewing a cleanup drive leader in Boracay, and engaging in banter with the anchors.

Her educational background in journalism and radio broadcasting certainly paid off for Robles, who was described as a “natural” by her co-hosts.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Ang galing! Pasabog!” Aquino said of Robles’ hosting stint. “Kanina sa dressing room, sabi niya, ‘Kinakabahan po ako.’ Hindi ka naman mukhang kinakabahan.”

Manabat agreed, teasing, “Parang mauulit si Jhoanna, ano?”

“Kabahan dapat ‘yung mga reporter kong iba!” Canoy, who is head of reporters of ABS-CBN News, said in jest.

He also echoed a viewer’s social media comment that was read on air: “May future sa broadcasting si BINI Jhoanna!”

“Sobrang galing ni Jhoanna, kitang-kita ng Blooms, ng lahat,” Canoy said at the close of the episode. “May future ka.”

Going by the trends list on Twitter on Friday morning, that viewer wasn’t alone in being impressed with Robles’ guest-anchoring. Before the episode ended, Robles and “Sakto” were among the top trending topics on the platform in the Philippines.

Canoy went on to ask Robles if she can juggle being a BINI member and doing the news, both of which have been life-long dreams for the performer.

“Kaya mo bang pagsabayin ang BINI at pagbabalita?”

“Sabi nga nila, ‘Pag gusto mo, may paraan,’” said Robles, whose Blooms or supporters have also been campaigning for her to try guest “Star Patrol” duties on “TV Patrol.”

For now, Robles will have her plate full with BINI’s upcoming projects and appearances, including “It’s Showtime” on April 22 with their sibling group BGYO, and Zark’s Fest 2023 on May 13, among others.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC