ABS-CBN wins 13 awards in the Northwest Samar State University Students’ Choice Awards for Radio and Television.

MANILA – Despite the crises that beset the company, ABS-CBN still captured the hearts of the students of Northwest Samar State University in Calbayog City.

This after they gave 13 awards to ABS-CBN shows and personalities during their 12th Students’ Choice Awards for Radio and Television.

Leading the Kapamilya winners was the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” which was named Best Noontime Variety Show, while its mainstay hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis won Best Male and Female Host.

The Sunday program “ASAP Natin ‘To” also earned nods from the students in Samar after winning the Best Variety Show. Singing contest “IIdol Philippines,” on the other hand, was hailed as the Best Reality Show.

Kapamilya host Robi Domingo wss hailed Best Reality Show Host, while the hit KathNiel series “2 Good 2 Be True” was adjudged Best Primetime Teleserye, with Daniel Padilla taking home the Best Actor award.

Other winners from ABS-CBN were Karen Davila (Best Female Talk Show Host for ANC’s “Headstart”), Amy Perez (Best Female Morning Show Host for TeleRadyo’s “Sakto”), Carlo Santiago (Best Male Talk Show Host for “Proyekto Pilipino”), and Charo Santos (Best Female Drama Anthology Host for “MMK”).

Winners of the 12th Northwest Samar State University Students’ Choice Awards for Radio and Television were chosen through a university-wide survey.

