Pop boy band A1 is coming back to Manila. Handout



MANILA – The popular British-Norwegian boy band A1 is returning to the Philippines in October to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the music scene.

Billed as “Twenty Five,” the concert will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on October 14.

Their last concert in the country was back in 2018.

Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams are expected to serve pure nostalgia with classic hit songs such as “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Same Old Brand New You,” and “Caught in the Middle.”

"We're so grateful to our Filipino fans who have supported us throughout the years. It's been 25 years since we started as a group, and we're so excited to be able to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our Filipino fans," Read said.



In 2020, Adams collaborated with Pinay singer Morissette Amon for a duet of “Like A Rose” amid the pandemic lockdown.

Last year, the group kicked off a headline tour of the UK, where they performed songs from their forthcoming album.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 28 at TicketNet outlets and its website with the Orchestra VIP seats priced at P5,250 each. The cheapest concert pass costs P2,750 for Balcony 2.



RELATED VIDEO