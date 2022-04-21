MANILA -- OPM singer Kyla and her husband Rich Alvarez marked their 11th civil wedding anniversary.

Kyla took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her message to Alvarez for their special day as she uploaded photos from their latest trip to California.

The singer and Alvarez got married secretly in April 2011.

"11 years ago, same month, we decided to get married secretly. We went to Singapore after our civil wedding. It was the first time we ever went anywhere alone. 11 years after, you still love me the same, take care of me the same. You are a true gentleman. This trip, you won’t even let me push our luggage, or even carry a paperbag. And your son is doing the same -- won’t even let me carry a bottle of water! You guys are funny. Your son is the way he is because of you. He sees the way you treat me and does the same as you. I don’t know what i did to deserve such a loving husband and son. I love you both so much! Happy 11 years sweetheart," Kyla said.

Kyla and Alvarez had their church wedding in November 2011, months after their civil wedding. They dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot.

In 2013, Kyla gave birth to their son Toby.